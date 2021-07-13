The Veronicas Launch Their Own Talent Show
Hooook, hook me up!
They're Aussie icons, writers and performers of our unofficial Australian anthem 'Untouched' and now The Veronicas are set to find the next big musical sensation.
The girls have teamed up with Samsung Galaxy to launch UNDSCVRD on TikTok, where they will document the journey of five aspiring musicians, recruited via TikTok, as they collaborate with industry leaders to produce their own original single and accompanying music video. The four-week vertical video series will be broadcast exclusively on the @UNDSCVRD_artist TikTok channel with the first episode going live on Thursday, September 9, 2021.
The Veronicas will work one-on-one with each contestant, coaching and guiding them to create and realise their music ambitions, backed-up by award-winning Platinum accredited producer, James Angus. Having worked with the Veronicas on their latest single, Life of the Party, Angus will apply his deep experience and knowledge in artist development and production to translate each young artist’s musical visions into a single.
The winner of UNDSCVRD will be selected by The Veronicas along with input from other industry professionals throughout the program, as well as consideration given to the contestants’ fan engagement on TikTok.
The program will culminate in a live concert event in Sydney in October this year, which will be live-streamed via TikTok. At the event, all UNDSCVRD contestants will perform their single and the winner will have a three-track set to open for The Veronicas.
From today, budding musicians can enter UNDSCVRD by tagging @UNDSCVRD_artist and #UNDSCVRD in a video on TikTok. Entries may include newly uploaded content or by simply adding these tags to existing videos of a performance.
