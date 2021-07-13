The Veronicas Launch Their Own Talent Show

The winner of UNDSCVRD will be selected by The Veronicas along with input from other industry professionals throughout the program, as well as consideration given to the contestants’ fan engagement on TikTok.

The program will culminate in a live concert event in Sydney in October this year, which will be live-streamed via TikTok. At the event, all UNDSCVRD contestants will perform their single and the winner will have a three-track set to open for The Veronicas.

From today, budding musicians can enter UNDSCVRD by tagging @UNDSCVRD_artist and #UNDSCVRD in a video on TikTok. Entries may include newly uploaded content or by simply adding these tags to existing videos of a performance.

