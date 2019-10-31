The Veronicas' Jessica Origliasso Is Officially Engaged To Kai Carlton!

Now it's 4eva!

We have some very happy news for you this morning as we learn The Veronicas' Jessica Origliasso is engaged!!

Jess announced the news on Instagram today, writing:

“Happy 1 year & THE REST OF MY LIFE with you @kaigodlike 😭💍 I’ve been happy crying for 2 hours. I’ve never felt so full.”

 

LOOK HOW HAPPY SHE IS!!

Kai posted: “She said “yes” and I’m the happiest mf alive. @jessicaveronica here’s to a lifetime of love and memories. Thanks for being in my life ❤️

 

The pair have been together for over a year, with Kai ultimately popping the question in California’s Joshua Tree!

 

We all remember how stunning Lisa’s wedding was, so we cannot wait to see how these two celebrate their big day!

Congratulations!!!

Lady Gaga Just Accidentally Revealed The Name Of Her New Single 
