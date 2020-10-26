The Veronicas' Jess Officially Announces Split From Fiancé In Mysterious Insta Post

Uh, oh! It appears 2020 has taken down yet another happy couple and we are pretty damn upset about it.

Jess Origliasso from The Veronicas has announced via Instagram that she's no longer with her fiancé Kai Carlton and to be honest, the message seems pretty salty.

Jess posted a message to her Instagram story, saying she was "not afforded any real explanation" to address the split with any clarity.

“To all the souls messaging me about Kai – we are no longer together,” she said.

“I was not afforded any real explanation to address this with clarity here.

“While I appreciate your concern; as much of our relationship was on social media, I don’t know what to say except that I wish to put this behind me, and I am lucky to have people who love me to support me through this time x.

“Thank you for your ongoing love.”

From what we'd seen prior to this message, the couple seemed adorably loved up, with Kai proposing to Jess in October last year.

“In the past 6 months I have become the luckiest guy on the face of the earth; to have you in my life has been, easily, the best thing to ever happen to me, I’m beyond grateful for your existence,” Kai wrote in an Instagram post.

The L.A. artist has yet to comment on the breakup but we are waiting with bated breath for an explanation.

From what we can see, the couple has completely wiped each other from their social media accounts, with not a single loved up shot in sight.

The couple met through friends back in 2018 and hit it off. Prior to Kai, Jess was in a relationship with Ruby Rose, but that relationship ended VERY badly, with Jess eventually accusing Rose of harassment.

