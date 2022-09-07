The Veronicas Drop Their New Solo Songs 

They hit the headlines when they announced they were diving into solo projects and now Lisa and Jess from The Veronicas have dropped their songs and we're here to decide which one we like more (or both!).

Lisa revealed her song 'Cruisin' On My Own'

Jess' track is called 'Seeing Stars'

These new tracks are part of a collab with Vodka Cruiser with each clip highlighting that life is more fun when you play with yourself. In their new venture, 'The Solo Project’ Lisa and Jessie embraced the opportunity to create two unique and impressive solo singles in the hope of removing barriers to female and femme fun and breaking down the societal stigma associated with self-pleasure and self-love.

The girls also made a PSA when dropping the songs that The Veronicas ARE NOT breaking up, this is just them having a little fun!

Which song do you love? We're loving BOTH!

