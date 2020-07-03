The Veronicas Drop One Hell Of A New Tune

The Veronicas Lisa and Jess are back with another hell of a bop in the form of their new single 'Biting My Tongue' and it's bound to be on repeat on your playlist.

As for the film clip, the girls revealed it's set to drop soon and from this sneak peek, looks awesome.

The girls also announced this week their 4th studio album 'Human', but in the meantime get your hands on 'Biting My Tongue' here.

