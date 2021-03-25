The Veronicas Drop A New Single PLUS Announce A Tour And Two Albums

It's a big day for fans of Aussie duo The Veronicas with Lisa and Jess not just dropping a new single BUT also a treasure trove of goodies for us!

The new single is called GODZILLA, and comes with a building shaking trailer starring a familiar face, Lisa's hubby, Hollywood superstar Logan Huffman - check it out!

In addition to an album of the same name, excuse the pun, but the girls are dropping a twin album called 'Human ' AND taking off on a tour!

The tour kicks off in Brisbane on June 4 with tickets on sale on March 31. Get all the details on that here.

You can get your hands on 'Godzilla' here and get ready for the first album to drop on May 28!

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!