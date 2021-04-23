The Veronicas Become The Life Of The Party In New Track

Sisters Lisa and Jess from iconic Aussie duo The Veronicas have dropped a new track with Allday called 'Life Of The Party'.

The track is taken from their upcoming album 'Human'. It's one-half of two 'sister' albums the girls will drop - 'Godzilla' (May 28th) and 'Human' (July 2nd) and we cannot wait!

This is the second time the girls have teamed up with Allday, first appearing on the track 'Restless' back in 2019.

You can pre-order the albums from the girls here.

