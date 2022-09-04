The Veronicas Announce They're BOTH Going Solo!

Aussie legends Lisa and Jess from The Veronicas have announced this morning that they are BOTH going solo AND they're set to drop new music at the same time.

After being a duo for 18 years, the twins have announced solo projects under the names Lisa Veronica and Jessie Veronica.

Both girls teased songs that will drop on September 7...

We cannot WAIT to hear these tracks!

What do you think?

