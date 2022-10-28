The Vengaboys Announce Australian Tour!

The Vengabus is coming...

In some amazing news today, iconic band The Vengaboys have announced they are jumping in the Vengabus and coming down under!

The tour kicks off in February AND they'll be supported by some massive names like Alice DJ, Whigfield and more!

Tour dates are as follows:

Wed 08 Feb, 2023       Gilligan's, Cairns - 18+

Thu 09 Feb, 2023        The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane - 18+

Sat 11 Feb, 2023         Night Quarter, Sunshine Coast - 18+

Sun 12 Feb, 2023        Forum Melbourne, Melbourne - 18+

Thu 16 Feb, 2023        Big Top Sydney, Sydney - 18+

Sat 18 Feb, 2023         Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide - 18+

Sun 19 Feb, 2023        Metro City, Perth - 18+

Frontier Member presale kicks off on Mon 31 Oct at 12pm local time. General tickets go on sale on Wed 2 Nov at 12pm local time.

Get more details here.

