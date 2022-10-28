The Vengaboys Announce Australian Tour!

In some amazing news today, iconic band The Vengaboys have announced they are jumping in the Vengabus and coming down under!

The tour kicks off in February AND they'll be supported by some massive names like Alice DJ, Whigfield and more!

Tour dates are as follows:

Wed 08 Feb, 2023 Gilligan's, Cairns - 18+

Thu 09 Feb, 2023 The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane - 18+

Sat 11 Feb, 2023 Night Quarter, Sunshine Coast - 18+

Sun 12 Feb, 2023 Forum Melbourne, Melbourne - 18+

Thu 16 Feb, 2023 Big Top Sydney, Sydney - 18+

Sat 18 Feb, 2023 Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide - 18+

Sun 19 Feb, 2023 Metro City, Perth - 18+

Frontier Member presale kicks off on Mon 31 Oct at 12pm local time. General tickets go on sale on Wed 2 Nov at 12pm local time.

Get more details here.

Stay up-to-date with all things music and entertainment by downloading the FREE LiSTNR app, available for iOS and Android: