The Ultimate Rom-Com 'Notting Hill' Is Coming To Netflix!

As the iconic movie 'Notting Hill' turns 21, Netflix have announced it's set to make it's debut on the streaming service!

The 1999 classic, is known for this epic line we all know... "I'm just a girl, standing in front of a boy, asking him to love her..." SWOOOOOON!

The movie stars Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant in a tale as old as time. British bookseller falls in love with American celebrity but their social status stunts their relationship moving forward.

'Notting Hill' will hit Netflix on no other day than VALENTINE'S DAY - Feb 14, 2020 and we cannot wait!

