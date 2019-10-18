The Ultimate Ladies Day Out At Morphettville Tomorrow

Adelaide's biggest spring carnival event is happening at Morphettville tomorrow with lots on offer for the lovely ladies in your life.

The team at Morphettville are turning on a big day filled with entertainment, exciting pop-up activations, hospitality and fun trackside.

To celebrate the 'Ladies Day of the Spring Carnival' complimentary drinks will be on offer on the Champagne Lawns for an hour from 11am.

Or there's the three-tiered platform G.H. Mumm Deck boasting a spectacular trackside experience.

The first 100 people who purchase a ticket will receive a complimentary goodie bag, plus go into the draw for a chance to win a Willow Bay Australia prize pack.

See oncourse racing action throughout the day and the Caulfield Cup streamed live on the big screen.

Or if that's not your thing but you love the colour and sound of the event, there will be a tarot reader giving free five-minute readings for spectators from 11am-3pm.

For more info and to get your last minute tickets head to morphettville.com.au