The Truth Behind Reports The Simpsons Is Coming To An End

Earlier this week, The Simpsons composer Danny Elfman sent every fan into a frenzy - reporting the show could be coming to an end.

He revealed the shocking news on a podcast, saying he believed it would wrap up soon. 

 

"From what I’ve heard, it will be coming to an end," he said.

"I don’t know for a fact, but I’ve heard that it will be in its last year."

But the show's showrunner has now come out saying that's not exactly true.

We break it down in Talking Point, our daily news podcast: 

 

