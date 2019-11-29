The Truth Behind Reports The Simpsons Is Coming To An End

Earlier this week, The Simpsons composer Danny Elfman sent every fan into a frenzy - reporting the show could be coming to an end.

He revealed the shocking news on a podcast, saying he believed it would wrap up soon.

"From what I’ve heard, it will be coming to an end," he said.

"I don’t know for a fact, but I’ve heard that it will be in its last year."

But the show's showrunner has now come out saying that's not exactly true.

