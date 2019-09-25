The Traralgon Farmers' Market Is Back!

The Farmers' Market is back next Saturday so remember to pack your reusable bags and leave room for snacking. It's time to ditch that fast food craze and embrace the world of health. Know your broccoli from your cauliflower.

There's fresh fruit and veggie stalls as well as art and other exciting products. So while you're snacking on the fresh food produce, you're also supporting local farmers. In addition to all that goodness, the Traralgon Lion's Club will also run a stall and raise money for their community work.

The Traralgon Farmers' Market is held on the fourth Saturday of every month at the Kay Street Gardens, so don't miss out. To find out more click HERE.