The Trailer For 'Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker' Has Arrived

It looks great!

Article heading image for The Trailer For 'Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker' Has Arrived

The trailer for the next Star Wars film has arrived and it looks epic. 

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker is the final film in the nine-movie Star Wars Saga that kicked off in 1977 with Star Wars: A New Hope.

But that's enough writing from us. You're here for one thing, to watch the trailer. Take a look at the action here:

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker hits Aussie cinemas on December 19.

