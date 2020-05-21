The Trailer For ‘Queer Eye’ Season 5 Has Landed & We’re Already Crying

We waited so long!

Article heading image for The Trailer For ‘Queer Eye’ Season 5 Has Landed & We’re Already Crying

Netflix

Somehow every single episode of Queer Eye leaves tears streaming down my face while I also feel wildly happy at the same time - how do they do that?!

I laugh, I cry, I re-evaluate my skincare routine, and I redesign my bedroom. Every episode.

Now, after what feels like a lifetime, new Queer Eye episodes are finally coming to Netflix with the Season 5 trailer dropping today!

Take a look:

Post

TEARS!!

Queer Eye: Season 5 will land on Netflix this June 5th and will see our Fab 5 help the lives of heroes in Philadelphia!

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.  

Bachelor Locky Gilbert Has Been Texting Model Tahlia Rubio
Entertainment News Team

16 hours ago

Article by:

Entertainment News Team

Queer Eye
Queer Eye Season 5
Listen Live!
Queer Eye
Queer Eye Season 5
Queer Eye
Queer Eye Season 5
Latest Catch up

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs