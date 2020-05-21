The Trailer For ‘Queer Eye’ Season 5 Has Landed & We’re Already Crying

Somehow every single episode of Queer Eye leaves tears streaming down my face while I also feel wildly happy at the same time - how do they do that?!

I laugh, I cry, I re-evaluate my skincare routine, and I redesign my bedroom. Every episode.

Now, after what feels like a lifetime, new Queer Eye episodes are finally coming to Netflix with the Season 5 trailer dropping today!

Take a look:

TEARS!!

Queer Eye: Season 5 will land on Netflix this June 5th and will see our Fab 5 help the lives of heroes in Philadelphia!

