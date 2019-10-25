The Trailer For ‘Antlers’ Is Enough To Scare Us Off Horror Movies Forever

We’ve introduced you to a few freaky films this weekend, but this one might take the cake… because the trailer alone is next level terrifying.

The film, Antlers, follows a young student (Jeremy T. Thomas) as his small town teacher (Keri Russell) and her brother (Jesse Plemons), the local sheriff, discover the dangerous secret he is hiding…

Little do they know just how dark his secret is and the frightening consequences that are about to unravel before our eyes.

Antlers is produced by the acclaimed Guillermo Del Toro - the genius behind some of the best dark films around, like Pan’s Labyrinth, Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark, Crimson Peak, and the recent Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark - and is directed by Scott Cooper (Crazy Heart, Hostiles, Black Mass).

There are two trailers out and they give VERY different hints as to what we can expect.

Here’s the first, that will leave you with an unsettling feeling there’s some seriously bad sh*t about to go down…

And here’s the second, which shows there is more to the story than we could ever imagine and lets you know that you should be VERY afraid.

The film is slated for a 2020 release.

Stay up to date on all the latest by downloading our Hit Network App on either Android or iPhone!