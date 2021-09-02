The Trailer Drops For Aussie Horror Film Starring John Jarratt, Angie Kent and Lincoln Lewis

Australia has become the 'it' place for massive Hollywood blockbusters to be shot, particularly in the last 12 months, but our very own homegrown movies are the ones showing Hollywood how it's done.

Horror Director Chris Sun (Boar, Charlie's Farm) has dropped the eagerly anticipated trailer for his next project 'The Possessed' and we have one thing to say, it looks COOKED!

The epitomes of the accidental exorcist, Jacob (John Jarratt) and his nephew Liam (Lincoln Lewis) have forged a career clearing demons from the bodies of their clients.

When his path crosses with Liam’s new girlfriend, he recognizes something in her dark, broken gaze. She too can see the damned. Jacob never expected to meet anyone else like himself, nor did he anticipate needing her help.

The scariest part? It's inspired by real-life events!

Starring Australian performer and Real Housewife Melissa Tkatuz and first-timer to the big screen Angie Kent, the trailer is truly crap-your-pants-get-me-out-of-here scary...

The movie will hit cinemas this November.

