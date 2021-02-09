The Top 5 Takeaways From The Framing Britney Spears Documentary

The New York Times released the documentary, Framing Britney Spears this week, showing an insight into Britney's life leading up to her conservatorship and the current legal battles she's going through to gain control of her life.

The doco description is: People close to Britney Spears and lawyers tied to her conservatorship now reassess her phenomenal career and brutal downfall, as she battles her father in court over who should control her life.

It was A LOT to watch and left us feeling so sad for Britney and what she's gone through. If you're a Britney fan, we highly recommend you check it out!

We've unpacked the documentary and here's our top 5 takeaways from Framing Britney Spears:

