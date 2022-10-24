The Top 5 Old School Horror Films To Watch This Halloween

If you're hosting a Halloween movie night this weekend to celebrate spooky season, we've got the top 5 old school scary films you've gotta watch because we all know the classics are the best!

5. MISERY (1990)

A best-selling novelist is on his way home after completing his latest book when he meets with a car accident. He is rescued by an obsessed fan, only to discover that he is her prisoner.

4. THE FRIGHTENERS (1996)

After an accident, Frank is able to see and speak with ghosts. He uses them to haunt a few houses in the neighbourhood and then use his 'psychic' abilities to exorcise the houses for a fee.

3. CANDYMAN (1992)

Intrigued by local legends, Helen investigates the myths and superstitions surrounding the one-armed Candyman. However, she confronts her worst nightmare when a series of murders start taking place.

SO, what are the top two Oldschool Horror movies you've GOT to watch this weekend? Listen in under 60 seconds below to find out... do you agree?



If scary movies are not your thing, we've got some other shows and films that might take your fancy PLUS an exclusive chat with Real Housewives of Potomac star Robyn Dixon in this week's full (but short) episode below!