The Top 5 Cheekiest Betty White Moments

Being what would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday, we thought it was only appropriate to compile our favourite moments to commemorate the late Golden Girl.

Betty sadly passed away on December 31 after having a stroke on Christmas, just narrowly missing out on becoming a centenarian.

While she may be gone, our love for the Hollywood veteran will never fade, and we're just grateful to have been around to enjoy the late star's 82-year career.

Here are the Top 5 Betty White moments that never fail to put a smile on our faces:

5. Betty White Guest Stars On WWE: Raw

4. Betty White Absolutely Nails Her Performance On 'The Voice'

3. Betty Gives An Honest Review Of 'Deadpool'

2. Betty White Brings Back 'Gangnam Style'

1. Betty Sings "I'm Still Hot" with Luciana

What was your favourite Betty White moment?

