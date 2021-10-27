The Tiger King 2 Trailer Is Freaking Crazy

We were so shocked to hear that there would be a second season of Tiger King. When you think of it it does make sense, due it the first season being so popular and the fact that there are so many unanswered questions.

This season will bring back Jeff Lowe, Tim Stark, Allen Glover and James Garretson to see how life is now very different for them and Joe and Carole are back to discuss their feud. There is even a sneak peak to the disappearance of Carole's previous husband. There is a lot happening and we can't wait to see it all unfold.

We've got the trailer below and we think season two is likely to be more freaking crazy than season one.

Tiger King Two will hit Netflix on the 17th of November.