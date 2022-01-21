The Survivor Australia: Blood V Water Trailer Is Here!

We recently showed you a snippet, but now we have a full sneak peek of Survivor Australia: Blood V Water!

Here's what we can expect from this upcoming season:

It’s a double-edged sword to play with someone you trust. Relationships will be tested, bonds will be broken, and new pacts will be forged as these castaways are pushed to their limits playing in the extreme conditions of the Aussie Outback.

Think siblings, married couples, in-laws, twins or cousins fighting the elements together, but at the end of the day, there can only be one Sole Survivor. So, do these castaways have what it takes to blindside their own blood?

In terms of contenders, we're expecting season 2's Mark Wales and Sam Gash, NRL Legend Michael Crocker and his sister-in-law Chrissy Zaremba, Queen of Survivor US Sandra Diaz and her daughter, Nina Twine, MasterChef's Khanh Ong and influencer, Sophie Cachia.

Australian Survivor: Blood V Water premieres Monday, 31 January At 7.30pm On 10 And 10 Play!

