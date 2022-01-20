The Super Bowl Drops One Hell Of A Half Time Show Trailer Starring Snoop, Eminem, Dr Dre and More

- Music NewsThe Super Bowl Drops One Hell Of A Half Time Show Trailer Starring Snoop, Eminem, Dr Dre and More
Woah!
It's famous for being one of the biggest shows in the world and it seems as though the 2022 Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show will be no exception.
Apparently, there's a sporting game on before and after this too?!
