The Suburban Footballer Is Coming To Gippsland!

Anthony Lamond Productions is bringing Tom Siegert's 'The Footballer' to Gippsland!

The social media sensation, who has over 65 000 followers on Facebook, is one of Australia's hottest acts right now and is bringing his anticipated show to Meeniyan Hall.

Tickets for the show are $25 as the show will also be raising funds for the Meeniyan CFA.

LOCATION: Meeniyan Hall - 97 Whitelaw Street, Meeniyan

DATE: Saturday 7th of September

TIME: 8pm

For a lot of laughs and a great night, make sure you come and see the 'Suburban Footballer'. Tickets available here.

