The Stars Still Bring It At This Year's MTV Europe Music Awards

Even though this year's MTV Europe Music Awards may look a little different without the live audience and the possibility of a celebrity doing something wild, when it comes to the fashion looks, the celebs still gave it all they've got!

Hosts Little Mix (missing member Jesy who pulled out due to sickness) slayed in their outfits...

Anne Marie rocked her pink hair with a powder blue outfit

Rita Ora had us 'fascinated' with her yellow look.

Fresh off the World Famous Rooftop, Sam Smith donned their denim tuxedo.

Alicia Keys was giving us wintery European realness!

Doja Cat ensured the glitz and glamour was abundant!

Bebe Rexha was firey as ever!

