The Staff At Chempro Lismore Need Your Help!

The Queensland and New South Wales floods have caused destruction like we have never seen.

Thousands of people have lost their belongings, their businesses and their homes as a result of the carnage including the staff at Chempro Lismore.

After visiting some of the harder hit areas in New South Wales, Prime Minister Scott Morrison declared a number of ‘disaster zones’.

This allowed residents of Lismore to claim twice the amount of disaster relief funding permitting adults to claim up to $2,000 and children to claim $1,200.

Despite a handout from the government, the damage for some Lismore residents goes beyond what the government can offer.

The staff at all three Lismore Chempro stores, temporarily losing their income, their belongings and their homes.

That’s why Chempro’s Bianca Olsen has launched a Go Fund Me page to help Chempro staff get back up on their feet.

Through the Go Fund Me page, Bianca hopes to raise money to put towards temporary accommodation, cleaning equipment and commercial dryers.

The money will also provide food, clothing and anything else needed to get Chempro staff back up on their feet.

If you want to do your part for the community, follow the link through to the Go Fund Me page to make a donation.