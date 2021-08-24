The Spiderman: No Way Home Trailer Is Finally Here!

We've been waiting SO patiently for the Spiderman: No Way Home trailer and now our Spidey senses were right, it's here!

There have been so many rumours about previous Spidermen Andrew Garfield, Toby McGuire and more returning for this film and you can get your first glimpse below!

So now we know that it was Dr Strange and Peter Parker who have upset time and space, how on earth are they going to fix this?!

Spiderman: No Way Home starring Tom Holland and Zendaya hits cinemas on Boxing Day!

