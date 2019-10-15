The ‘Spider’ And ‘Unicorn’ Were Both Revealed On The Masked Singer Last Night!

We’re getting to the pointy end of the season now as The Masked Singer prepares for its finale next week.



This means, we’re finally getting to discover the identities of some the best singers in the competition so far, with TWO celebrities being unmasked in last night’s episode.

First the Spider…

It was Paulini Curuenavuli!

Standing beside Osher on stage, it was a little Australian Idol flashback before our eyes!

Next up, we met the woman behind the Unicorn…



Of course it was Deni Hines!

Surely you picked this one?

How are you going in your work sweep predictions?

Who do you think will win the competition and which celebrity is beneath the costume?

