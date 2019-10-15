The ‘Spider’ And ‘Unicorn’ Were Both Revealed On The Masked Singer Last Night!

We're at the pointy end now!

Entertainment News Team

11 hours ago

Entertainment News Team

Article heading image for The ‘Spider’ And ‘Unicorn’ Were Both Revealed On The Masked Singer Last Night!

Network Ten

We’re getting to the pointy end of the season now as The Masked Singer prepares for its finale next week.

This means, we’re finally getting to discover the identities of some the best singers in the competition so far, with TWO celebrities being unmasked in last night’s episode.

First the Spider…

Post

It was Paulini Curuenavuli!

Standing beside Osher on stage, it was a little Australian Idol flashback before our eyes!

Next up, we met the woman behind the Unicorn…

Post

Of course it was Deni Hines!

Surely you picked this one?

How are you going in your work sweep predictions?

Who do you think will win the competition and which celebrity is beneath the costume?

Let us know in our Facebook comments!

The Reactions To The Way Creepy Noosa Man Spoke To Angie On The Bachelorette Are TOO Real
The Masked Singer
Paulini
Deni Hines
The Masked SingerPauliniDeni Hines
Listen Live!
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs