The Spice Girls Just Started Teasing A Spiceworld Anniversary Tour

It's finally happening. The Spice Girls have stirred up all sorts of excitement today posting a teaser to the social media pages for the upcoming 25th anniversary of their album Spiceworld.

The album will hit the milestone this November and the girls have wasted no time in teasing some big things.

While not a lot has been officially said yet, fans are speculating that it could mean the girls will be heading out on tour AND headlining Glastonbury in 2023.

Mel C previously said this was something they'd love to do and even Posh Spice Victoria Beckham could be persuaded to join them if they were offered the coveted spot at the festival.

Fans are also expecting a special anniversary edition of the album with some previously unreleased songs - the options are endless!

