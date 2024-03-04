The signs your male friend is secretly in love with you

The huge success of Netflix series One Day, which tells the story of long-term friendship turned to love, has sparked a fascination with understanding the complex chemistry that triggers the switch to becoming ‘ more than friends’.

Whether it’s a former colleague, a friend you’ve known since school, or your ex partner’s best mate, any platonic friendship can become sexual unlocking an attraction that could’ve been laying dormant for years.

A relationship counsellor and psychotherapist has decoded the signs to see if you’re platonic friend is secretly attracted to you.

Have a friend you think might be attracted to you?

