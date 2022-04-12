The Selling Sunset S5 Reunion Will Be Hosted By This Queer Eye Star!

Selling Sunset season 5 will be hitting Netflix on April 22, and for the first time ever, we'll be getting a reunion!

The new season looks like it's going to be full of DRAMAAA. We can expect new loves. Old foes. A fresh face. With the luxury market on fire, competition comes to a boil at the brokerage. Who'll shine — and who'll stumble?

As for who will host the reunion, we now know one of our favourite Queer Eye stars will be taking on the role! Who is it, you ask?

It's none other than Tan France! We'll be praying for him since he'll be going head-to-head with some of the most fiery Selling Sunset cast members. We know they'll film the reunion episode on April 24, just two days after the new season hits Netflix.

In season 5, we look into the relationship of Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim, which comes to light, as well as the drama continuing with Selling Sunset villain, Christine Quinn.

It looks like Christine could be on her last legs at The Oppenheim Group, as tensions heighten.

Here's the trailer:

Plus, Mary Fitzgerald gets a promotion as a manager and we see the introduction of a new agent, Chelsea Lazkani! It's all happening this season and we cannot wait!

Don't miss Selling Sunset season 5, coming to Netflix on April 22.

Selling Sunset's Mary Fitzgerald Tells Us When We Can Expect Season 5!

Want to catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment? Listen here:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android