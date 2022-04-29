The Second Trailer For 'Jurassic World: Dominion' Is Here!

The first trailer for Jurassic World: Dominion dropped in February, and we now have a second trailer to get you even more excited!

We're set to experience an epic conclusion to the Jurassic era as two generations unite for the first time. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are joined by Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill in the new film, a bold, timely and breathtaking new adventure that spans the globe.

Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live and hunt alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures.

Check out the trailer here:

Get ready to expect daring, uncharted territory, featuring never-seen dinosaurs, breakneck action and astonishing new visual effects!

Jurassic World: Dominion will hit Australian cinemas on June 11, 2022

Celine Dion Romantic Drama Film Has A Release Date!

Want to catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment? Listen here:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android