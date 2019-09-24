The Second ‘Masked Singer’ Celebrity Was Revealed Last Night!

Warning: This blog contains spoilers regarding the first two episodes of The Masked Singer Australia.

Believe it or not, over a million people tuned in to the first episode of The Masked Singer on Monday night when Gretel Killeen was revealed as the celebrity behind the Octopus costume.

Now, we’ve found out the next celebrity out of the competition, performing underneath the Parrot suit…

IT WAS CRICKET LEGEND BRETT LEE!!

Brett Lee is not only a Test cricket and World Cup legend, he’s also starred in a number of Bollywood films, so he’s no novice to performing!

Did you guess Brett Lee as the Parrot?

Linda did:

