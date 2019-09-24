The Second ‘Masked Singer’ Celebrity Was Revealed Last Night!

Spoiler warning!

Entertainment News Team

12 hours ago

Entertainment News Team

Article heading image for The Second ‘Masked Singer’ Celebrity Was Revealed Last Night!

Network Ten

Warning: This blog contains spoilers regarding the first two episodes of The Masked Singer Australia.

Believe it or not, over a million people tuned in to the first episode of The Masked Singer on Monday night when Gretel Killeen was revealed as the celebrity behind the Octopus costume.

Now, we’ve found out the next celebrity out of the competition, performing underneath the Parrot suit…

Post
Post

IT WAS CRICKET LEGEND BRETT LEE!!

Brett Lee is not only a Test cricket and World Cup legend, he’s also starred in a number of Bollywood films, so he’s no novice to performing!

Post

Did you guess Brett Lee as the Parrot?

Linda did:

Post

Let us know your other Masked Singer predictions in our Facebook comments!

We Are Pretty Heartbroken For Abbie And That Brutal Bachie Break-Up 
The Masked Singer Australia
The Masked Singer
Brett Lee
The Masked Singer AustraliaThe Masked SingerBrett Lee
Listen Live!
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs