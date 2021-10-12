The Search Is On For Mystery $4.8 Million Lotto Winner In Newcastle

One lucky Newcastle local is apparently $4.8 million richer and they have absolutely no idea!

Lottery organisers are on the hunt for a Newcastle resident who just won Saturday’s $4.8 million-dollar lottery.

The Newcastle local was the soul winner of the division one prize in the Set for Life draw which awards the winner with a whopping $20,000 monthly instalment over 20 years, adding up to $4.8 million.

Unfortunately, the winner is not registered which means they will have to present to have their ticket verified on their own.

If you purchased your ticket at Nina’s IGA, Hamilton, you could be the lucky winner of the massive Set for Life prize draw.

The $4.8 million isn’t the only unclaimed prize with The Lott organisers urging residents to double check old tickets with other prizes still unclaimed.

The prizes are not small with one ticket purchased from Pharmacy 4 Less at Mount Hutton back in July winning a mystery resident $1 million, with another prize worth $100,000 from Anna Bay News agency awaiting an owner.

