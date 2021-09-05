The Search For Missing 3-Year-Old In The Hunter Continues

The search for a missing three-year-old in the Hunter Valley continues after he went missing on Friday.

The family of Anthony "AJ" Elfalak fear he may have been kidnapped, as the search for him enters its third day.

He was last seen playing with his brother at the family's 650 acre property off Yengo Drive in Putty when he disappeared.

The toddler has Autism and is non-verbal.

Superintendent Tracy Chapman says they're investigating whether an Amber Alert is needed.

"Police are looking into all avenues of that particular issue but many others as well, and we're currently assessing the requirement for an Amber Alert," she said.

Police are continuing to search the property and neighbouring farms, using trail bikes, police helicopters, divers and the Dog Unit.

The area is also being searched by the SES and Rural Fire Service.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

