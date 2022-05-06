The Search Continues For Missing Queensland Mother In Mexico

The family of the North Queensland Mother whose two-year-old daughter was found abandoned at a Cancún church are working to have the toddler transported to Australia.

While Adelynn is now believed to be safe and well, the toddler’s mother Tahnee Shanks is still missing.

Family members of the 32-year-old missing Queenslander are preparing to fly out to Mexico to collect two-year-old Adelynn.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The QLD Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

Ms Shanks was last seen at Yucatan peninsula resort town on Monday where she was vacationing with her partner Jorge Aguirre Estudillo.

Adelynn’s father Mr Estudillo is also missing.

Ms Shanks’ brother and mother are set to collect Adelynn from Mexico today with Ms Shanks’ brother expected to stay in Mexico to assist authorities with the search.

Adelynn’s uncle Dan Shanks said Mexico police have found what they claim to be the family’s white Toyota Tundra.

“It’s a white Toyota Tundra and apparently they are quite rare in Cancún … and it was found near the church where Addy was dumped,” he said.

Mr Shanks told Sunrise that the family became concerned for Ms Shanks’ safety after she stopped posting regular updates from her vacation on social media.

“It was very out of character for her,” he said.

“She’s always on social media, and she’s always posting photos of her and Addy constantly, it’s just a constant stream of it, so for her to drop off we knew something was very wrong.” - Dan Shanks

“So yes, we’ve got grave concerns for her safety.”

The 32-year-old Whitsunday’s woman had been living in Mexico with Adelynn’s father for several years but was set to return to Australia following the breakdown of her relationship.

According to a local community organisation ‘Yucatan Giving Outreach’, several witnesses spotted Mr Estudillo abandoning Adelynn at the church.

The family have put up a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to the discovery of Ms Shank’s whereabouts.

“Please come out and speak, that’s why were putting a reward up, were hoping that somebody knows something,” Mr Shanks said.

“And just to clarify, Addy was dumped by her father, and he is now on the run.

“So, we’ve really got grave concerns for our sister, and we’re doing everything we can to get her home safely. I haven’t slept in three days ... it’s quite scary.”

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.