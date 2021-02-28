The search begins for Canberra's picture perfect pooches

The search is on for Canberra’s prettiest pooches to showcase their snouty smiles as part of a fundraising calendar supporting local animal welfare groups.

The annual Canberra Paws Calendar will make its return in 2022 with entries to be featured opening on Monday morning.

Organiser Ina Jalil said it’s easy for Canberrans and their furry friends to get involved.

“Basically, it’s a contest where people can submit photos of their pet and then get their friends, family and colleagues to vote.”

“The top 13 dogs with the highest votes will then be featured in the calendar.”

Money raised will be donated to the ACT Pet Crisis Support group, a cause close to Ms Jalil’s heart.

“They’ve been able to use the funds to help cover medical and vet bills of pets whose owners aren’t able to afford it.”

The 2021 calendar raised more than $10,000 for the ACT Pet Crisis Support group and this year Ms Jalil is hoping to raise even more.

“I’m really hoping this year to raise $15,000.”

To enter, people need to pay a $5 entry fee and upload a photo of their dog onto the competition website.

Voting then commences with the winning pooches to undergo a photoshoot with Ms Jalil later in the year.

For more details and to enter you can visit the website here.