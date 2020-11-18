The Scary Reality Behind Waiting In SA COVID Test Lines Has Seen People Breaking Restrictions

Ever since the news broke that South Australia had a virus breach, many of us have run to do the right thing and get tested.

While SA has seen a huge influx of people now getting tested, this has resulted in massive lines which take hours to get through.

This SA woman opened up about the reality of waiting in the COVID test lines and how she's seen people violating health and safety measures while they wait...

Take a listen below:

Missed Bec, Cosi & Lehmo this morning? Download the SAFM App on iOS and Android to catch up now!

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.