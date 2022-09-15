The Sanderson Sisters Take Flight In First Official Clip From 'Hocus Pocus 2'

Witches! We’re just fifteen days away from the release of Hocus Pocus 2!

With the hotly anticipated sequel drawing near, we expected to see more from the movie, but we couldn’t have predicted this!

Disney+ have released a video of the sinister Sanderson Sisters' first attempt at flying after being summoned back to the sleepy town of Salem.

Now, everyone knows sorceresses generally ride brooms, but have you ever seen a witch on a pair of Roombas?

Watch the clip here:

While we’d previously received a trailer and a teaser for the film, this is the first time we’ve seen an actual clip from the movie, and we have to say: it’s looking good. Very good!

We’re always a bit nervous when a franchise gets revived after a long hiatus (in this case, literally thirty years), but we’d be lying if we said we weren’t excited about Hocus Pocus 2!

The new movie will be streaming exclusively on Disney+ from September 30th.

