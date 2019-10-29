The RSPCA Have Discounted Cats By 50% In Celebration of Halloween

Have you been sitting on the idea of welcoming a cat into your life? This may be the scariest time of year, but this is one treat you’ll have for a lifetime.

RSPCA Victoria have discounted their cats by 50% in their Meow-Loween campaign. Kittens are available, but we can’t go past the beautiful faces of the older girls and boys too.

The campaign runs until 31st October, so if you are ready to give a feline a forever home, it’s time to check out your local shelter.

