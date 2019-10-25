Join The Rhythm Hut Celebrating Their 6th Birthday!

8th November 7PM

Article heading image for Join The Rhythm Hut Celebrating Their 6th Birthday!

Join The Rhythm Hut in celebrating their 6th birthday with a massive night of live music! Enjoy performances from Wild Marmalade, Rhythm Hunters, Crooked Fiddle and get involved in the huge drumming circle celebration. 

 This is a kid friendly community space, with food & drinks available on the night.

Click here for tickets & more information.

What: The Rhythm Hut's 6th Birthday
When: 8th November - 7pm-late 
Where: The Rhythm Hut, Gosford

Here's Something You May Have Missed!

Missed Gawndy & Ash Pollard? Catch Up On The Sea FM App!
App Store OR Google Play

Abby Hopkins

8 hours ago

Article by:

Abby Hopkins

Whats On
Central Coast
The Rhythm Hut
Live Music
Listen Live!
Whats On
Central Coast
The Rhythm Hut
Live Music
Whats On
Central Coast
The Rhythm Hut
Live Music
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs