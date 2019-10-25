Join The Rhythm Hut Celebrating Their 6th Birthday!

Join The Rhythm Hut in celebrating their 6th birthday with a massive night of live music! Enjoy performances from Wild Marmalade, Rhythm Hunters, Crooked Fiddle and get involved in the huge drumming circle celebration.

This is a kid friendly community space, with food & drinks available on the night.

Click here for tickets & more information.

What: The Rhythm Hut's 6th Birthday

When: 8th November - 7pm-late

Where: The Rhythm Hut, Gosford

