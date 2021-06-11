The Return Of The Adelaide Cabaret Festival

The Adelaide Cabaret Festival was set to return on Friday after having to go online-only last year due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

2021 marked the 20th anniversary of the annual festival and saw the first time an international Artistic Director was appointed to lead the program.

Scottish actor, Alan Cumming, perhaps best known for his performances in Spy Kids, X-Men and the 2010 adaptation of Burlesque, was allocated the role in 2019. The Artistic Director said that he had intended to use the then-planned 2020 iteration of the festival as a blueprint for what he would do but, following its cancellation, quickly had to learn to adapt to a new ‘normal’ to ensure the event could return in 2021.

Scheduled to run from June 11 to June 26, the Adelaide Cabaret Festival was promoted to showcase a variety of performances, with music, art and theatre at the forefront. Some highlights from the very extensive and very varied bill included Alan Cumming, performing his own cabaret show, singer-songwriter/comedian Tim Minchin, and fan-favourites, RockWiz.

For more information, including show times and ticketing, visit here.

The South Australia Briefing

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.