The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip S2 Trailer Is Here & They're Heading To Bluestone Manor!

We LOVED the first season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, and now, we are being given a second season with a whole new bunch of Housewives!

Several of the most unforgettable ex-Housewives will collide for a much-anticipated week-long vacation at one of the most iconic homes in franchise history: Dorinda Medley’s Bluestone Manor! And we ALL know what happens there...DRAMAAAAA!

Viewers will be treated to a trip down memory lane as the ladies indulge in the lush countryside of the Berkshires with top-notch luxury, hilarious escapades, and non-stop drama.

The new season will feature eight all-star Housewives alumnae from coast-to-coast, including Dorinda Medley and Jill Zarin of "The Real Housewives of New York City," Phaedra Parks and Eva Marcille of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” and Brandi Glanville and Taylor Armstrong of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Check out the drama-filled trailer here:

Three of the seven episodes are set to drop on premiere day, with a new episode available to stream each week following.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 2 is streaming June 24th on hayu!

