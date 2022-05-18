The Real Housewives Of Dubai Trailer Is Here & OMFG Get Ready!

We are getting a new Real Housewives franchise, and it feels like Christmas!

Introducing the first look at The Real Housewives of Dubai, following a powerful group of lavish women as they run business empires and expertly navigate a highly exclusive social scene within this ultra-luxe Billionaire's Playground.

Whether they’re dining on a mountainside overlooking a valley of 1,000 camels or hosting the wedding event of the year, these ambitious and glamorous women prove everything is more extravagant in the “City of Gold.’” When new group dynamics threaten long-standing friendships, tensions inevitably reach a boiling point, so if you can’t handle the heat... get out of Dubai.

Check out the trailer here:

New show, new housewives, and a whole new way of doing things. In Dubai, it's the women who run things!

Get ready for The Real Housewives of Dubai on hayu from June 2!

"She Was Really Unwelcoming" Big Brother's Layla Subritzky On What It Was Really Like Returning To The Show

Want to catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment? Listen here:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android