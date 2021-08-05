The Rate Of Homelessness Is On The Rise In Albury Wodonga

The Carevan Foundation Director Jacky Partington says covid, border restrictions and cold, wet winter has homelessness on the rise in the Albury/Wodonga area.

Whilst some people are sleeping on the street, Ms Partington says others are couch surfing or staying in a friends garage.

“A lot of couch surfing, people are displaced, people are certainly isolated from their families,” she said.



The Carevan Foundation is a long-standing charity helping the disadvantaged and homeless in the Wodonga Albury and Northern Victoria areas. Ms Partington says they’ve had their resources stretched and need much more community assistance to help those doing it tough.

“Our normal fundraising avenues are none existent at the moment. We’re very grateful for anyone whose able to donate. Obviously, money is a good way to donate because then we’re able to get people the supplies that they need," she said.

Ms Partington says anyone in need can get support from the charity.

Click on the Facebook link below to see what the 'Carevan Foundation' community are up to:

