The Queen Of Christmas Mariah Carey Drops The First Look At Her Apple TV Extravaganza

With Thanksgiving complete in the US, the self-appointed Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey has gone into full festive focus.

The singer has dropped a sneak peek at her upcoming Christmas special for Apple TV+ and it is everything we hoped for.

Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special will drop on Apple TV+ on December 4 and features stars like Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Snoop Dog and more!

We cannot WAIT!

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!