The Prime Minister Says Australia Is Getting An Early Mark With COVID-19 Restrictions

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced that the national cabinet has agreed to bring forward their decision on easing COVID-19 restrictions to next Friday. 

“Australians have earned an early mark through the work that they have done,” he said.

He encouraged everyone to download the CovidSafe app. 

“We need that tool so we can open up our economy,” he said.

1 May 2020

