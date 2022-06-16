The 'Pretty Little Liars' Reboot Receives A Trailer AND A Release Date

Five years after the original series concluded, Pretty Little Liars is coming back, baby!

HBO Max’s upcoming reboot series, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, will be taking the beloved teen thriller in a darker direction, making it grittier and more suspenseful than the show we’ve come to love.

Find out about the secret kiss we didn't get to see on Big Brother:

Unlike the original series, which followed a group of teens who were threatened with having their darkest secrets leaked by the anonymous antagonist, A, the teens in Original Sin will be paying for the crimes of their parents.

Fans hoping to see more of their favourite characters will unfortunately be missing out, as Lucy Hale (Aria Montgomery) seemingly shut down any hopes of the original cast returning while addressing the reboot in an interview with Variety last year.

“As far as I know, no one from the original is involved in any way. From what I hear, it’s going to be really dark,” she said.

Is she right? Watch the trailer to find out:

The new cast includes Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Maia Reficco, Malia Pyles and Zaria as the show's titular Liars, and will feautre Alex Aiono, Elena Good, Eric Johnson, Lea Salonga, Mallory Bechtel and Sharon Leal in recurring roles.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is expected to start streaming on Binge from July 28th!

Catch our new podcast, The Streaming Service with Justin Hill, on LiSTNR - available for iOS and Android: