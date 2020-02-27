The Perfect Song For Your Shady Ex Has Been Created

LGBT icon and Glee star Alex Newell is back with a track that is going to be at the top of anyone's playlist who has an ex that needs a song dedicated to them.

'Boy, You Can Keep It' is a sassy dance bop just in time for Mardi Gras and if you don't have an Earth shattering vengeance against your ex, it's true you can just enjoy it!

Alex starred in Glee as Unique Adams and has released songs with Clean Bandit, Blonde and The Knocks. Currently, Alex is appearing on 'Zoe's Extraordinary Playlist' (now on Stan) playing Mo, the neighbour and confidante to Zoey (Jane Levy) who’s been helping her figure out her newfound superpower of hearing other people’s secret thoughts and desires through song and dance.

Grab your copy of 'Boy, You Can Keep It' here.

