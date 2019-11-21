The Perfect Family Friendly Food Festival Is Coming To Adelaide This Weekend

Looking to satisfy that summer craving? We've got you covered!

This weekend a gourmet food & wine festival is coming to town and will be celebrating the best of the East, in the heart of Stepney, South Australia.

Hold on, it gets better.

The AFL’s most famous vegan food-lover, Justin Westhoff, and entertainer Peter Combe with the Bellyflop on a Pizza Band are set to top off the eastern suburbs fair.

Come and experience a weekend filled with food, stalls, live entertainment and good vibes only. So, stay for a drink (or two) or just the whole day.

Under 18's (and doggos) get to go free!

The event will be run over two days for this weekend only. Peter Combe and the Bellyflop on a Pizza Band are on at 1:30pm.

So what are you waiting for? Pencil it in, November 22-23. This will be a weekend you won't want to miss!

Click here to get your tickets and more information.

